Gwinnett County, GA (CBS46) A woman's unborn baby has passed away following a traffic crash in Gwinnett County.
The crash happened around 6 a.m. Saturday morning at the intersection of Buford Road and Amwiler Road in unincorporated Atlanta.
Police say 64 year-old Hi Jeon was trying to make a left hand turn when a vehicle being driven by 26 year-old Sumayia Fardous crashed into her.
Fardous, who was pregnant, was taken to an area hospital where her unborn baby later passed away.
Two occupants of Jeon's vehicle were also hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.
No charges have been filed in the case but they could come at a later date.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.