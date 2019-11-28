"Uncle Ozzie" found dead near Mt. Zion Road

HAPEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Ozzie Muprhy, the missing elderly man who wandered away from his assisted living facility, was found dead near Mt. Zion Road Tuesday.
"Uncle Ozzie" as he was affectionately known, was last seen Monday at 601 Coleman Street in Hapeville, Georgia.
Police said there is no foul play suspected.
His cause of death is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.