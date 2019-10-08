ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The GBI is investigating a shootout between undercover federal agents and suspected drug dealers Tuesday that led to a 17-hour shutdown of a residential street in northwest Atlanta.
Law enforcement officers blocked people from leaving or entering the area of Hollywood Road near Brooks Avenue from about 4 p.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
According to Chad W. Cook, associate special agent in charge of the Atlanta office of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, undercover agents were conducting an operation in an apartment complex in the area when a group of men attempted to rob an agent at gunpoint.
“At that point, other agents that were on scene attempted to intervene in the robbery, and shots were exchanged,” Cook said.
One of the suspects was wounded by a bullet during the exchange, he said. Three suspects ended up in custody. Agents still looking for one or two others who got away.
Victor Wallace lives in the complex. He told CBS46 he came home from work moments after the shooting. In the chaos, responding officers mistakenly took him down, not knowing yet exactly who was involved.
“I was rushed out of my car instantly, rushed on the ground,” Wallace said. “They apprehended me. As a matter of fact, they put me in cuffs.”
Officers quickly released Wallace once they determined he was not involved. He and other residents were told to go inside their apartments and stay there until agents cleared the scene.
The drug case has now been turned over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
