HIRAM, Ga. (CBS46) -- Saturday's storms tore through north Georgia leaving destruction in their wake. The storms even spawned an EF-0 tornado near Hiram and Powder Springs just before 5 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. However, there was no tornado warning issued before the tornado hit. Here's why:
The tornado was only on the ground for four minutes. A radar scan takes approximately five minutes to complete. That means by the time the radar could see the rotation, the tornado had already dissipated.
Tornadoes within squall lines, like the one on Saturday, can be some of the most dangerous due to how fast they spin up. This makes them difficult to detect in time to issue a tornado warning. More often than not, they are very short-lived, but pack powerful winds.
Both Paulding and Cobb counties were under a tornado watch as well as a severe thunderstorm warning that mentioned the possibility of a tornado. The severe thunderstorm warning from the National Weather Service gave the following advice: "For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building."
In Georgia, tornadoes can happen any month of the year, making it important to take every type of warning seriously.
Even though the tornado was only on the ground for four minutes; it created days worth of clean up. Thankfully, there were no injuries or deaths from the storm.
