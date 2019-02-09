ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) The album American Dreamers, which features the stories of 50 undocumented immigrants, may win one of the most prestigious awards in the music industry. Some say it’s a perfect example of when music and politics merge.
“It was absolutely astounding to when I heard our album was going to be nominated for several Grammys, “ said DACA recipient Raymond Partolan. “I contributed my story. I did an interview with the producers and we recorded it and we got some context into the kinds of struggles undocumented people face.”
Partolan also sang the chorus on several of the songs featured on the album. He says being Grammy nominated for his story is a far cry from his life growing up.
“To live in fear all the time it’s heavy, it’s almost like there’s a cloud hanging over my head ready to strike me with lighting at any given moment,” added Partolan.
His family moved to Macon when he was one but when his parents overstayed their work visa he became undocumented. For the past 25 years he says they’ve lived with the fear of being deported. At one point the lack of access to things like higher education, a job, and other resources became too much to bare.
“I swallowed a whole bunch of Tylenol and thought that would rid me of the pain and the suffering as a undocumented person in our country and now looking back I’m so thankful and blessed that I survived that suicide attempt,” explained Partolan.
He says even if he does not win the Grammy, he will continue to use his talents to help others like him who are undocumented.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.