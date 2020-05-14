ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Wallethub Reports Georgia has the 4th biggest increase in unemployment claims in the country. Tom Smith, an Economist & Finance Professor at Emory University, says this is an unprecedented number.
"This is not like any other economic shock that we've had, it looks a lot more like a natural disaster," said Smith. "But it's a natural disaster that's hitting us week, after week, after week. I mean, we're talking seven weeks now of historically high unemployment claims."
Smith says it is across the board, from small businesses to large employers like Delta Airlines.
"They have been hit hard," he added. "It's one of Atlanta's largest employers too."
It means a competitive job market. At www.vCandidates.com, a recruitment platform, CEO LT Ladino Bryson stresses the importance of updating your resume to reflect the current climate.
She suggests showing the ability to work remotely and basic software knowledge. Ladino Bryson adds that zoom efficiency is needed.
"Practice interacting, it's very crucial that you know how to look into the camera, that you have the right lighting.," she said. "Another thing that is going to help is you're going to need to make sure that you have a mock interview with someone."
For more advice, head to www.vCandidates.com.
