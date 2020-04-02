US unemployment claims hit 6.6 million, another record high as layoffs accelerate in the face of coronavirus. The job cuts are mounting against the backdrop of economies in the United States and abroad that have almost certainly sunk into a severe recession as businesses close around the world.
Last week, claims soared to 3.3 million and economists say layoffs are sure to accelerate as the U.S. economy sinks into a deep and painful recession. The previous high before last week was about 695,000 on Oct. 2, 1982.
