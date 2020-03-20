ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- People are strapped for cash and looking for help. Right now, Georgia is seeing a spike in unemployment claims being filed in the wake of the novel Coronavirus health Crisis.
The Georgia Department of Labor says, they don’t know the exact numbers yet, but they are doing all they can to get the claim processed as soon as possible.
In response to the recent development of COVID-19, the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) is temporarily suspending in-person requirements for services provided by the agency. In accordance with Governor Kemp’s recommendation, the GDOL is providing online access to unemployment services, partial claim access for employers and other reemployment services.
So, if you were laid off, you need to contact your employer right away.
Employers are required to file partial claims on behalf of their employees whenever it is necessary to temporarily reduce work hours or there is no work available for a short period. Any employer found to be in violation of this rule will be required to reimburse GDOL for the full amount of unemployment insurance benefits paid to the employee.
Filing partial claims results in employees receiving unemployment insurance benefit payments faster, usually within 48 hours for claims filed electronically.
If the company refuses to file a claim on your behalf, you can fill out an application on your own, but it could take at least 21 days to get your application processed and to receive benefits.
To fill out an application go to:
https://www.dol.state.ga.us/public/uiben/internetclaim/requirementPinSetup
