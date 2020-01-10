ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Investigators are working to identify a body found in a wooded area in northwest Atlanta.
Officers were searching for suspects in an unrelated case when they stumbled upon the body in an area near Whiting Street and Regina Drive.
Police also say it appears the body has been there for quite some time.
An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the identity and exact cause of death.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.