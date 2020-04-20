DEKALB CO., GA (CBS46)—The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office and the DeKalb County police department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a body found last month.
According to a press release from the police department, an unidentified, black female body was located on March 22 in Lithonia.
A citizen located the body near the intersection of Rockland Road and Plunkett Road and called 9-1-1.
"Investigators have not been able to identify her through conventional means. Currently, there is no person reported missing that fits her description”, the press release stated.
The female was about 5’2, 80 pounds and had short black hair.
She was wearing blue jeans, a khaki-colored shirt, a black jacket and black and blue spider socks.
A GBI forensic artist created a sketch of what she may have looked like.
Anyone who has information about a female who matches that description and has been missing or unaccounted for is urged to call the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s at 404-508-3500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.