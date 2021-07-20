STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) — Unidentified human remains have been found in Henry County.
The Henry County Police Department tells CBS46 they are working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after the remains were found in the area of Hudson Bridge Road and Oakwood Manor Drive in Stockbridge.
Further details are limited at this time but we have a crew on the way to the scene and will provide an update as soon as it becomes available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.