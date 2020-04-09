CAMILLA, Ga. (CBS46) Two employees at a Tyson Foods plant in south Georgia had passed away after testing positive for the coronavirus.
According to the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), which represents thousands of poultry processing workers across the southern United States, two members have died from the virus and many are sick or in quarantine.
The union also says workers debone chickens, sometimes as many as 80 per minute, with no access to masks or protective equipment. The union also says the plant in Camilla isn't the only one affected. Other Tyson factories in the South have also complained about the lack of personal protective equipment.
Statewide, as of Thursday morning, there were over 10,000 cases of coronavirus in Georgia and 370 deaths.
