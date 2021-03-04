Union City couple in dire straits after city cuts off water

A Union City couple is in dire straits after the city cut off their water supply in the middle of a pandemic, leaving the couple in a life or death situation.
“We can’t wash, wash clothes, wash our hands, we’re using baby wipes or hand sanitizer,” said the homeowner, Desha Nathaniel.
Nathaniel and her husband had their water shut off Wednesday afternoon due to late payments. Her husband had open heart surgery last February, so they’re stocking up on store-bought gallons of water to hold them over.
“My husband needs a CPAP machine, which requires water,” Nathaniel added.
“They’re doing their job, and I understand that, I really do, but at a time like this, everyone deserves a little help,” Nathaniel said about the city.
The City of Union City suspended water cutoff from last March until November, but Nathaniel said their bills have been extremely high due to a leak.
Their most recent bill? More than $4,000.
“So, when we called the water company to see if someone could come out to investigate, they said they couldn’t because of Covid,” added Nathaniel.
The city acknowledged there is a leak and provided the couple with $1,000 in utility assistance but it wasn’t enough.
“We were still trying to make payments with what we had,” said Nathaniel.
CBS46’s Melissa Stern reached out to the city, and the Assistant City Manager, Tarsha Calloway, said they will work with the Nathaniels to get them reconnected.
“Now that we’re aware that there’s a medical condition, we can definitely work with the customer to see if we can get them turned back on, and see what type of additional concessions we can make on their behalf,” Calloway said.
Nathaniel’s hours are reduced, and her husband's surgery kept him out of work. They also applied for Fulton County’s assistance program, but don’t know when the funds will be available.
“I just needed help, we need help,” said Nathaniel.
Right before airtime, Nathaniel called Melissa and told her the city turned her water back on after CBS46 got involved.
The city also told her they will work with them on their bill.
If you are having similar issues, you can always email water@unioncityga.org as they will look at situations on a case by case basis.
There is also a program with Fulton County for utility and rent assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.