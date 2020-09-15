UNION City, Ga. (CBS46) -- The city of Union City announced Tuesday a partnership with Community Organized Relief Effort and the Fulton County Board of Health that will provide a free COVID-19 testing site for three days.
The site will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 6781 Londonderry Way.
Organizers told CBS46 that participants do not have to make an appointment and onsite registration is available.
