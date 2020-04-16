UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man who was recently booked into Fulton County Jail on sex assault and other charges may have other victims, police say.
The Union City Police Department said the arrest stems from an alleged sexual assault incident involving 26-year-old Ian Evans and an underage girl.
Police say Evans knew he was involved in a relationship with a minor and believe he may have more victims. They're asking the public to look at the photos of Evans and check their children's social media accounts.
"I take all criminal investigations personally, but alleged criminal acts being done to a child becomes truly devastating and we will use all available resources to bring justice to the victim(s) in this case," Lieutenant P. Brooks, CID Commander, said.
