Union City shooting

UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46)- GBI has been requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday evening in Union City.

The incident occurred in the 6200 block of Highpoint Road.

CBS46 spoke to a woman who lives in the home located in front of the shooting scene. 

The suspect has been identified as a 19-year-old male. We do not know his name at this time.

This is the 27th officer involved shooting this year. The GBI will be assisting with the investigation.

