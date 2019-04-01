UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46)- GBI has been requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday evening in Union City.
Witness say a shooting’s left a young man dead in Union City. We are moments away from speaking with police to learn the details. More to come. pic.twitter.com/zahH1m77Sw— Trason Bragg CBS46 (@TBraggCBS46) April 1, 2019
The incident occurred in the 6200 block of Highpoint Road.
CBS46 spoke to a woman who lives in the home located in front of the shooting scene.
Union city PD confirms one man is dead and an officer has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting. The officer was shot multiple times. More information on the way. pic.twitter.com/Bis2Y30gGE— Trason Bragg CBS46 (@TBraggCBS46) April 2, 2019
The suspect has been identified as a 19-year-old male. We do not know his name at this time.
This is the 27th officer involved shooting this year. The GBI will be assisting with the investigation.
Stay tuned to CBS46 at 9 p.m. for the latest developments.
