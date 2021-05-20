Union City police seek person of interest in pregnant woman's murder

UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Detectives in Union City are looking for a man they want to question as they investigate the homicide of a pregnant woman.
Police consider Joshua Fisher a person of interest in the shooting death of Deanna Fuller, 31.
Fuller was found shot at the apartment she shared with Fisher on Highpoint Road Sunday night. Officers arrived to find her head severely bleeding. She was breathing but unresponsive, according to a police report. Police found a 9mm shell casing in the grass. Neighbors told officers they heard about five gunshots but didn't see the incident. Investigators tried to call the complainant, identified as Mr. Fisher, but didn't get an answer.
Fuller's sister, Felisha Warr, told CBS46 Fuller was six months pregnant and had six other children ranging in age from a baby to 15 years-old. Warr said Fisher is the father of the unborn baby and Fuller's youngest child. She said there was a history of abuse in the relationship.
"She was an amazing person and she had her whole life ahead of her, she was in the process of getting her kids back and everybody loved her," said Warr.
"Everybody's going to miss her and her kids are going to miss her and I don’t want them to remember the bad part," said Warr. "I want them to remember her love for her family and her kids."
Police say Fisher is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call Union City Police at 770-515-7991.
