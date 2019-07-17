UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) – Residents at a Union City apartment complex have had problems getting their mail for months.
Some residents at the Park at Netherley Apartments said their mailboxes are broken, and they have been for months.
“I noticed it when I would see the box open and I would never have any mail,” resident Jacqueline Watson said.
“We’re left with our mail being destroyed, being taken out of the boxes by people we didn’t know. Some were important documents, my bank statements,” added resident Gloria Sellers.
When people started complaining about their mail disappearing, the complex had the mail forwarded to the local post office.
Residents said transferring their mail to the post office instead of fixing the boxes just created a new problem.
Sellers said she and her neighbors must catch a ride to pick up their mail. She added that it’s especially difficult for elderly residents who don’t have anyone to go to the mailboxes for them.
CBS46’s Melissa Stern reached out to property management and the U.S. Postal Service.
A spokesman for USPS said the postal service is not authorized to deliver mail that is not secured, so an alternate delivery plan was put in place until the mailboxes are repaired.
But, property management said the postal service is responsible for fixing the mailboxes.
The USPS rule book online says the postal service can repair a broken mailbox "at its discretion," but ultimately, it’s the responsibility of the landlord or HOA that owns the box.
“Two days ago, the lady from the post office said the complex called her saying they’re going to try and get it fixed, but they’ve been saying that for more than a month now,” Sellers said.
