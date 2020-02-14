BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) Two Union County men charged with sexual exploitation of children are in police custody.
Deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office and GBI agents executed a search warrant at the homes of each suspect and both men were arrested.
The suspects have been identified as 41 year-old Steven Hildebrant and 20 year-old Shaun Kanady, both of Blairsville.
Hildebrant is facing one count of possession of child pornography while Kanady is facing four counts.
No word on when the men are expected in court.
