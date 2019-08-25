ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Baseball fans had the chance to lace up and hit the field at SunTrust Park on Sunday for a unique run through the home of the Braves.
The SagerStrong Foundation and Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Atlanta's Team in Training held its first ever 3K Stadium Fun Run. The course included a stop by home plate, eateries on the main concourse and a finish on the warning track.
Former sports reporter Craig Sager and his wife Stacy founded 2016 the SagerStrong Foundation in 2016 to fund and support blood cancer research and trials. Their hope is that one day, leukemia patients and their families will not have to go through what they did.
