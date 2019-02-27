ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) A vote within America’s second-largest Protestant denomination is dividing some of its members.
United Methodist Church delegates from around the world voted against easing the church's ban on same-sex marriage and the ordination of gay clergy.
The more than 800 delegates also voted to enforce penalties when they gathered at the Special General Conference in St. Louis.
The vote will be reviewed by the church’s Judicial Council in April, so many are waiting to see what happens then.
Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson with the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church issued a video statement from St. Louis after the vote.
“Everybody will have a different spin on it, everybody will have a different take on it. I think everybody needs to go home and pray and reflect and kind of figure out where we are as a church,” she said.
“The ‘One Church Plan’ which I hope would have passed, that would have really been a unifying force in the life of the church and given us a bigger vision, did not pass, I’m sad about that but it’s not all about me,” she said.
The “Traditional Plan” passed, upholding the prohibition of gay weddings and the ordination of gay clergy.
“I love the denomination, I grew up United Methodist and absolutely love the people of the church and it was very difficult to watch people have the level of disagreement that they had at the general conference, so it’s been a tough week,” said Rev. Bill Britt, the senior pastor at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Buckhead.
He said he is hearing from members of his large congregation who have questions.
“People just concerned and wanting information but also wanting to know where is our church, what’s our future, where are we heading in the future?”
“It’s really just kind of a testimony that we have a divided denomination, we reflect the country in which we live, we are divided on this issue and it’s difficult to hold us together when we are this deeply divided,” he said. “Certainly I think that some people may leave the United Methodist Church.”
Britt said he continues to share the message that all are welcome at his church.
He said, “I feel like my role is to be a pastor to all of the people. I love every person in my church.”
