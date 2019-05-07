ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church has spoken out against alleged 'racial injustice' reported in Jackson County.
The CBS46 Bulldog first brought you a story about Hoschoton mayor Theresa Kenerly withholding a black candidates' application from the pool for city administrator this week.
In a statement signed by 10 Jackson County pastors, the Gainesville District Superintendent of the UMC and Bishop of the North Georgia Conference of UMC, it is made clear that displays of racism will no longer hide in the shadows of society.
"For too long, white Christians have silently shaken their heads at public displays of racism and voiced their concern in private among one another," read the statement.
The collective then goes on to state Article Five of the United Methodist Constitution:
"The United Methodist Church shall confront and seek to eliminate racism, whether in organizations or in individuals, in every facet of its life and in society at large. The United Methodist Church shall work collaboratively with others to address concerns that threaten the cause of racial justice at all times and in all places."
In light of the controversy surrounding the candidate's application, Mayor Kenerly insists she is not racist, but instead, the city is simply not ready for a black city administrator.
During a town hall meeting on Monday, a councilwoman called for Kenerly to resign.
"I can tell you that I love this town, I love the people and I am not prejudice."
CBS46 will continue to follow this story as it develops.
