ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The United Negro College Fund is hosting an in-person discussion Wednesday with NBA All-Star and HBCU supporter Chris Paul to address Paul’s work spreading awareness of and securing equity for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
UNCF acknowledges Chris Paul’s work supporting HBCUs as he invests in these institutions through classes, scholarships and activism.
The fireside chat will be interactive and will offer students and others in attendance to ask questions and offer insights from their experiences and perspectives about the value of HBCUs.
The candid conversation starts at 6 p.m. on Clark Atlanta University's campus.
If you are unable to attend in-person, the discussion will be livestreamed on social media via Facebook and UNCF YouTube.
