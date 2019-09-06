ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Many college bound students who need financial aid, fail to apply for it.
Here in Georgia, it’s less than 50% of high school seniors. But Janika Floyd is working to change that.
“It’s a daunting fact when you have to go and get ready for financial aid for your student,” she said.
Students are required to fill out the free application of federal student aid – known as the FAFSA – in order to be eligible for state and federal funds.
But studies show that students find the application so overwhelming, they skip filling it out.
“A lot of the challenges are how much information do I have to give? Where is this information coming from? Where are we going to get the money?” Floyd said.
Floyd, a title one liaison for Tri-Cities High School, is taking the stress and confusion out of that process – all for free.
The program is called College Bound and it partners students and families with trained volunteers who will answer questions and help them complete the federal forms.
“Hopefully, our parents will come out armed with a completed FAFSA and if not, they will come out with the knowledge of how to complete a FAFSA, at the end of the day,” she said.
The program is run by the United Way of Greater Atlanta and is sponsored by Delta Airlines.
United Way created the program after finding that students were leaving upwards of $3 million of federal money on the table.
“Well, you know we really looked at the data around FAFSA completion and it is a huge indicator of post-secondary success,” said Tricia Crossman, senior director of youth services for United Way.
Crossman said submitting the FAFSA sets students up for success.
“We learned that by just getting more families to complete the FAFSA forms, we can increase the chances that they are going to go to college, stay in college and finish with some certification of value that would help them thrive as an adult,” Crossman said.
From October through January, College Bound will hold free monthly programs targeting high school seniors and college freshman in low income areas.
It’s not too late to sign up for the October event.
Proceeds from this year’s Mayor’s 5k on the 5th Runway will benefit College Bound. And while it’s too late to sign up for the race, you can still donate by clicking here.
