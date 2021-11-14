ATLANTA (CBS46) — Three local high school students were recently awarded the SPARK Prize by United Way of Greater Atlanta.
The prize was given to Abhishek Kona, Abhinav Kona and Elly Kang, who are the founders of AAH!
AAH! is a nonprofit organization dedicted to provide free virtual, and personalized one-on-one tutoring for core academic subjects and computer science for low-income, immigrant, refugee, and homeless students weekly. Its mission is focused on creating equal opportunities for those marginalized in STEM and reducing the wealth and gender gap. AAH! has also been hosting events to address other key issues such as distributing laptops, blood drives with the American Red Cross, health workshops such as CPR training, initiatives fighting against breast cancer, donating school supply drives, helping homeless children, and the Keep Cobb Beautiful Adopt-A-Mile program.
Abhishek Kona and Abhinav Kona, seniors at Walton High School, and Elly Kang, a junior at Marist School.
