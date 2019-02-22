ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) – A Friday morning fire in Roswell left half the units in a complex heavily damaged and firefighters searching for a cause.
The fire broke out Friday in Wood Creek of Roswell Apartment Homes on 600 Old Holcomb Road. A total of 20 units were damaged by the fire with 10 sustaining heavy damage, according to the Roswell Fire Department.
Firefighters did save the life of one dog during the fire when they pulled it from one of the units. The dog is reportedly fine after the ordeal. Firefighters reported they are still trying to figure out exactly how many people are impacted by the fire, but did say the Red Cross has been notified to help those impacted.
