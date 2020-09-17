ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- After initially deciding to not have on-campus early voting due to COVID-19 risks, the University of Georgia announced Thursday that Stegeman Coliseum had been approved as an early voting site in conjunction with state and county officials.
In a tweet announcing the decision, UGA said the following:
September 17, 2020
