ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Election Day is less than 50 days away, and across the state of Georgia new voting precincts are popping up in hopes of helping more people vote while remaining socially distanced.
One of the biggest voting precincts made available in the metro area is the the State Farm Arena. Even higher education institutions have made facilities available for early voting such as the University of Georgia.
UGA initially planned to use its Tate Center for voting, however, on Wednesday the university announced that would no longer be a viable option given the ongoing pandemic and the schools growing coronavirus cases.
"Due to concerns about long voting lines and insufficient indoor space required to maintain social distancing necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the university determined early this summer that there would be no on-campus voting site at the Tate Hall center," said the university on Twitter.
September 16, 2020
To some, the university's decision seemed more like an effort to suppress votes. Among those were Stacey Abrams who openly suggested using COVID-19 safety as a means to limit voters was unacceptable.
She tweeted, "#COVID19 must never be used as an excuse to limit voting access, including on college campuses. Early voting @universityofga has increased opportunity for participation among students in the past, and they should be safely given the same access this year #gapol."
Fair Fight Georgia, an organization founded by Abrams to fight voter suppression, also started an online petition demanding the school reopen on-camps voting because "if we can have football, we should have voting, too."
Hours after the announcement, UGA suggested Stegeman Coliseum as a new voting site for consideration.
"While the University cannot host an election site at the Tate Center during the pandemic, the institution remains more than willing to make a safer site, such as the Coliseum, available as approved by the Secretary of State and the local election office."
September 17, 2020
