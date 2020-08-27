ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The University System of Georgia said this week it would be waiving SAT/ACT score requirements for admission next year.
The USG said the decision was made after watching testing availability during the spring and summer as multiple test date cancellations caused limited availability and negatively impacted students.
According to the University System, "This temporary adjustment will allow students to apply for Spring, Summer, and Fall 2021 admission without submitting ACT or SAT scores." USG said students still must meet other requirements and must meet the minimum grade point average eligibility thresholds for admission."
