ATLANTA (CBS46) — University of Georgia students and parents are raising a red fag about concerns inside campus housing.
The school says it has received more than 200 reports of potential mold since the start of the fall semester.
Some students say the problem has made them sick.
In October, UGA officials found mold on water pipes in Hill Hall after heavy rain.
The school says it immediately address the issue.
At Georgia Tech, officials blamed reported mold inside Cloudman Hall on a leak that allowed rainwater inside the building.
Two years ago, Georgia State briefly moved 60 students after mold was discovered in rooms.
