HUNTINGTON, W.V. (CBS46) A Riverdale native attending the University of Marshall is recovering after being shot in the back in Huntington, West Virginia.
According to the Herald-Dispatch in Huntington, 19 year-old Dante James Walker was walking on 10th Avenue around 10 p.m. on Saturday when he was shot in the back. He has since been released from the hospital and is expected to be okay.
Walker, a defensive lineman, initially committed to the University of Arkansas before dropping the commitment and heading to Marshall. He's expected to start for the Thundering Herd this fall.
He was a four-star product coming out of high school.
