ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The University System of Georgia on Monday issued a ban on student travel to China in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
The following notice was sent to all USG institutions:
As of Jan. 30, 2020, the U.S. State Department adjusted its travel advisory for China from “Reconsider Travel to China” to “Do Not Travel.” Based on this guidance and the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendations related to the new strain of coronavirus, University System of Georgia and its institutions will NOT approve travel to China effective immediately.
This includes spring semester study abroad, conferences and research. Summer study abroad programs and travel should continue to be assessed with contingency plans in case the current levels remain in place.
Further guidance will be distributed as circumstances dictate.
For details on the advisories, visit the State Department’s website and the CDC’s website.
