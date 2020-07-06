ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Students attending colleges around the world are adjusting to a new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic, including those in Georgia now required to wear masks.
The University System of Georgia (USG) institutions will require all faculty, staff, students, and visitors to wear an appropriate face covering while inside campus facilities and buildings when social distancing is not possible.
The announcement was made Monday, just a week after the state begin to see record-breaking spikes in confirmed coronavirus cases. In a statement, the university system says:
"Face coverings are not required in one’s own dorm room or suite, when alone in an enclosed office or study room, or in campus outdoor settings where social distancing requirements are met.
Anyone not using a face covering when required will be asked to wear one or must leave the area. Repeated refusal to comply with the requirement may result in discipline through the applicable conduct code for faculty, staff or students."
