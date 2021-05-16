ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The University System of Georgia made masks optional for vaccinated staff and students starting fall 2021.
While the COVID-19 pandemic is still active, every institution is expected to continue to educate and remind students, faculty, and staff of the individual responsibility to practice all of the behaviors known to reduce the spread of COVID-19, to include encouraging vaccination against the disease.
In reference to social distancing, it was stated that "Fully vaccinated individuals can resume campus classes and other activities without physically distancing. Unvaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to continue socially distancing from others when possible. Summer courses may continue to observe appropriate levels of social distancing as determined by the institution."
As far as teleworking, "Employees with current COVID-19 related telework assignments should begin transitioning back to their pre-COVID-19 work arrangements and all such arrangements will end no later than June 30. Pursuant to USG policy, department heads or their designees have the authority to establish teleworking arrangements."
Fully vaccinated individuals can resume campus classes and other activities without wearing a mask. Unvaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to continue wearing a face covering while inside campus facilities.
Additionally, USG institutions will continue to ensure vaccine availability to faculty, staff, and students either through vaccination opportunities on campus or in partnership with a local provider.
Institutions are not responsible for assessing current COVID-19 vaccination rates for their institution.
Note: Students, faculty, and staff who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 are not required to quarantine if they have been fully vaccinated against the disease and show no symptoms.
All guidance listed here is subject to change based on recommendations from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Institutions should be prepared to adjust plans as necessary.
For the full USG statement on rules and regulations, click here.
