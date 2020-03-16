ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Distance learning will be the new normal for the forseeable future as the University System of Georgia announces it will move to online courses for the remainder of the semester.
The announcement comes on the heels of Georgia's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirming 121 positive coronavirus patients.
"We continue to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in our campus and community and appreciate the understanding of out faculty, staff and students as we move forward in those efforts. We are writing to share with you the latest update from the University System of Georgia regarding our operations for the remainder of the Spring semester," said the Board of Regents.
At this time, students are advised to not return to campus for their belongings. A plan for belonging retrieval is being developed.
Minimal exceptions are being made for students who are unable to return home or are unable to find housing elsewhere.
"In the end, we want to ensure that our faculty, staff and students are safe; that we do our part to help stem the spread of the coronavirus in Georgia; and that we fulfill our mission to graduate our students even in the face of these challenging times," added the Board of Regents.
