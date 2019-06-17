SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are investigating a fatal accident that took place at Guilford Lane and Flat Shoals Road on Monday.
Police say one of the drivers was a 16-year-old unlicensed driver who took her mother’s car without permission. She was transported to a hospital following the accident.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.