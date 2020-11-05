Election stress is real, and according to Professor and Vice Chair of Emory Psychology and Psychiatry Nadine Kaslow it’s recognized disorder.
“I personally hoped it was going to be a landslide one way or the other and we can just rip the Band-Aid off and be done with this whole nonsense,” said local Heather Englebert.
Kaslow explained “there is already a sense of things being unpredictable and out of our control, and we add to that the election stress… it’s not just a pandemic there’s also been a lot of focus on social injustice.”
Kaslow said key stress indicators are:
- Heart palpitations
- Shortness of breath
- Loss of appetite
- Trouble sleeping
- Sinking feeling about what may happen next.
According to the American Psychological Association and Harris Pole, 68 percent of American adults say that the 2020 US presidential election is a significant source of stress in their life
"I’m actually a little nervous because it could really go either way, especially with what we’re seeing with these numbers,” said local Eaton Brinson.
It’s a feeling not only felt by the community but those on the road to Washington.
“I’m going be real with you it’s a lot and it’s intense and it could wreck your mental health,” said Eleina Raines the founder of Lead to Achieve LLC.
Raines said it is important that people at this stage of competition become more intentional with their time and goals.
“They’re going to have a 60-day runoff, that’s January 5th. That’s through the holidays. They also have to worry about seasonal depression with the weather changing, just a lot going on, so there’s a lot to consider,” said Raines.
Kaslow suggest the following key ways to reduce your stress include:
- Identify what you can control and be ok with what you can’t
- Prioritize yourself
- Connect socially for support
“You know sometimes when there is a lot of conflict there’s only good to come after that,” said local Ervin Peavy.
