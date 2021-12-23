ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As the busy holiday travel season kicks off, rules may soon change for those flying. The Federal Aviation Administration calls it "zero tolerance for unruly and dangerous behavior."
Air passengers who display unruly behavior could lose their TSA PreCheck privileges under a new partnership between Transportation Security Administration and Federal Aviation Administration.
The TSA will also help the FAA identify and locate passengers in order to serve them with penalty notices.
The FAA investigates unruly-passenger incidents that airline crews report to the agency.
As of Dec. 21, 2021, the FAA says there have been: 5,779 unruly passenger reports; 4,156 mask-related incidents reported; 1,054 investigations initiated; 325 enforcement cases initiated.
Flyers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International airport were split on their views.
"It's not that serious. I disagree with it, I think it's personal. Don't tell nobody who's banned. It's not nobody's business," said one person, applying for a job at the airport.
"You arguing with the flight attendants, and you aren't wearing your masks and everything, then you just shouldn't flying it all," said a passenger, getting ready to go through the security check point.
