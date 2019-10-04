COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A baseball fan took things a little too far after the Braves' Game 1 loss against the Cardinals Thursday night at SunTrust Park.
Police arrested Larry Zimmerman at 7:38 for alleged property destruction. The 51-year-old is facing a felony criminal damage to property charge. He was released on a $4,070 bond.
