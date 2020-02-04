COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- If it looks like a dog, walks like a dog, and plays like a dog - it must be a dog, right? A rare black coyote has been lurking in Cobb County since December. Due to its unusual color and behavior, people have been mistaking it for a dog.
Vickie in Vinings, Georgia saw the coyote this weekend playing with her seventy pound lab Bo. She told CBS46 that the coyote seemed to have no interest in her lab, but later attacked her twelve pound Dachshund, Lexi.
Thankfully, after surgery and a few staples, Lexi is going to be just fine but Vickie and her neighbors are uncomfortable with how comfortable the coyote is with people.
Orchard Knob resident Frances Hand said the coyote followed her and her dog Clint one day on their daily walk.
CBS46 reached out to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) who told us leaving out food to try to lure or trap the coyote is one of the worst things that you can do.
Kaitlyn Goode, program manager of Urban Wildlife Development at the DNR, told CBS46's Molly McCollum that it's important to "haze" the coyotes when you see them. That means making as much noise as possible to reinforce their natural fear of humans.
The Atlanta Coyote Project is working hard to try to trap the animal and relocate it to the Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary.
