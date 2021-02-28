Fulton County residents financially impacted by COVID-19 will be able to apply for rent and utility assistance.
The new program goes into effect on Monday, March 1, according to a Fulton County spokesperson.
The measure will allow residents to apply for as much as $1,500 a month in rental and utility assistance.
Fulton County received $18 million in federal funding to pay for the program.
“This was right on time, because people are hurting,” said Fulton County Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman.
“Our staff has been working around the clock to get the program up and running. Too many families have had to choose between paying for medicine and food or keeping a roof over their heads. That to me, is just unacceptable in a civilized society,” Khadijah said.
A Fulton County spokesperson said the people who live in the city of Atlanta are not eligible for this program, however, Atlanta had its own rental assistance program.
Here are some requirements for the program:
- The online application begins on Monday, March 1.
- Households affected by unemployment for 90 days or more and households whose incomes dropped by 50 percent will have priority.
- Rental assistance will be allocated up to $1,300 per month for up to six months and utility assistance will be up to $200 per month for up to six months.
- Payments will be made directly to landlords and/or utility companies, not to individual residents.
The county is expecting to help at least 2,500 households with the rental assistance portion of the program and assist nearly 1,100 households with the utility assistance portion of the program.
For more information, please click: https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/renthelp
