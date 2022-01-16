ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As of 4 p.m., 279 flights are delayed and 353 flights are cancelled at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
This comes after a severe winter storm moved through the east coast Saturday night.
CBS46 spoke with Hartsfield Jackson's Communications Director, Andrew Gobeil, who said the airport was more than prepared for the winter weather.
"We are the busiest and most efficient airport in the world, so if we slow down, the entire air system is impacted. So we need to maintain that efficiency through the day." he explained.
See the MiseryMap for a live visualization of flight delays.
