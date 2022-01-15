UPDATE (CBS46) -- As of 8:19 p.m. Saturday, 290 flights have been canceled so far, with 178 of them through Delta Airlines.
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Due to the possibility of severe winter weather passing through Georgia, several airlines are already canceling flights scheduled to leave between Sunday morning and Sunday evening.
As of 3:10 p.m. Saturday, 194 flights have been canceled so far, with 119 of them through Delta Airlines.
To check your flights status, click here.
