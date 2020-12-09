As many as 30 residents of a Stone Mountain apartment complex are without a home after a fire late Tuesday night.
The fire took place at the Park at Greatstone Apartments on the 400 block of Weatherly Drive. In all, 16 units were affected and the Red Cross is assisting those involved.
No word on a cause and damage estimates were not immediately available.
