Sandy Springs, Ga. (CBS46)—If you’re travelling along the top end perimeter on 285 in Sandy Springs, officials are asking you to have extra patience this week.
Georgia’s Department of Transportation officials and the City of Sandy Springs want are alerting motorist to upcoming changes in traffic patterns this week.
According to Sandy Springs officials, the following traffic patterns will change Wednesday and Friday from 1:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.:
Traffic Pacing on I-285 eastbound from Roswell Road to Perimeter Center Parkway
Wednesday, January 22, 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Friday, January 24, 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Traffic Pacing on I-285 westbound from Chamblee Dunwoody Road to Perimeter Center Parkway
Wednesday, January 22, 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Friday, January 24, 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Traffic Pacing on Perimeter Center Parkway from Lake Hearn Drive to Hammond Drive:.
Wednesday, January 22, 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Friday, January 24, 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Motorist are asked to pay attention to the traffic detour signs in the area for the latest updates.
