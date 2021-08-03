UPDATE: The Brookhaven Police Department says it has suspended its search for a suspect who ran from a traffic stop in the Lavista Park neighborhood of North Druid Hills.
Police say the suspect was driving a car with stolen tags. When they attempted to pull him over, he took off and eventually crashed into a gate in the neighborhood.
The driver took off while the passenger in the car was arrested. The driver has been identified as a black male, 5'9"-5'11" tall, weighing approximately 220 pounds. Residents in the area are asked to call 911 if they see the suspect.
Initial story below.
NORTH DRUID HILLS, Ga. (CBS46) — The Brookhaven Police Department is asking people to stay indoors in the Lavista Park neighborhood of North Druid Hills as they search for a suspect.
Police say the suspect ran from a traffic stop Tuesday morning. Police say no weapons were seen but, for precautionary reasons, are asking people nearby to stay indoors.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
