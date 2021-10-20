UPDATE (CBS46) — Two people are dead following an active shooter situation in a Midtown Atlanta building early Wednesday morning, according to Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant.
Bryant says the Atlanta Police Department responded to the shooting at the Atlantic House Midtown and immediately engaged the shooting suspect. The suspected shooter allegedly opened fire on police.
Police say the suspected shooter was killed and the situation has ended, leaving no further threat to those in and around the building.
A woman was found dead in one of the units. Police say they believe the victim and the shooter knew each other.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on scene to investigate because an APD officer was involved in the shooting.
APD says multiple people called 911 and took video of the incident as it was occurring. They are asking for anyone who saw anything to reach out to police to help with their investigation.
You can watch the full press conference from authorities below.
This is a developing story that will continue to be updated.
Initial story below.
_____________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta police and SWAT are at the scene of an active shooter situation along West Peachtree Street.
Reports of shots fired came in Wednesday morning just before 4 a.m.
Police responded to the scene at Atlantic House Midtown.
The building's management team sent the following message to residents:
"PLEASE STAY IN YOUR APARTMENTS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. The Atlanta Police Department and City Officials are on the property. The elevators are currently down and the water in the building is temporarily turned off and we will advise when it is back on. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Again, please STAY IN YOUR APARTMENTS. We will keep everyone posted when it is ok to leave."
- Atlantic House Management
Witnesses reported hearing multiple rounds shot and the sound of glass shattering. One witness said he saw the shooter on a balcony at one point.
Another resident across street from shooter location says he on his balcony when he heard noise. He says he made eye contact with shooter and shooter proceeded to shoot in his direction. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/aVZaJhUIPr— Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) October 20, 2021
A resident of Atlantic House tells me they have no water because one of the bullets struck a pipe. Residents being told to stay inside as police investigate @cbs46— Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) October 20, 2021
Resident at Icon Apartments told me she allowed a sniper to set up in her apartment, was there for more than 2 hours.— Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) October 20, 2021
Portions of West Peachtree were promptly shut down. A number of streets between 10th and 14th streets remain closed to traffic as police continue to maintain a heavy presence in the area.
The following streets have been closed:
- Spring St at 14th St
- West Peachtree at 14th St
- 14th St at Crescent St
- 13th St at Spring St
- 13th St. at Peachtree Walk
- 13th St at West Peachtree St
- 13th St at West Peachtree St
- 12th St at West Peachtree St
- 12th St. at Peachtree St
- 11th St. at Peachtree Walk
- 10th at West Peachtree St
GBI is at the scene assisting police with the investigation.
This is a developing story. CBS46 is live at the scene and will have the latest details as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.