UPDATE (CBS46) — According to police, there was only one person in the car underneath the dump truck. A woman was flown to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Continue checking for additional updates.
LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two people were reported to be trapped under a dump truck in Lithonia Monday afternoon.
The wreck occurred near the intersection of Rogers Lake Road and Deshon Road in Lithonia around 12:56 p.m.
The crash involved a dump truck and one vehicle. A woman was life flighted to a nearby hospital and was reported to be in critical condition.
Woman flown to hospital after two-vehicle crash, involving dump truck, near Rogers Lake & S. Deshon in Lithonia. Too early to say what caused the crash but woman’s car rolled before truck landed on top. Took rescuers 45mins-1hr to free her. DKFD says she was responsive. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/uhEDwvbIwD— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) January 24, 2022
CBS46 has a team headed to the scene and we will provide more updates as they become available.
