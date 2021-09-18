UPDATE: Police have released new information that the shooting involving a 12-year-old girl was accidental.
According to police, she was shot accidentally by an 18-year-old male.
Investigators tell us they are working to find the shooter and bring charges as needed.
We have learned the child is still in the hospital, and she is expected to be ok.
EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) -- East Point Police are investigating a shooting involving a 12-year-old on Saturday night.
The incident occurred at an East Point apartment complex on Oaks Ln.
The child was alive and transported to the hospital. The condition is unknown at this time.
Police told CBS46 the suspect fled the scene.
Additional details are limited at this time. CBS46 has a crew en route to learn more.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.