RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) — The Clayton County Police Department says it is investigating a shooting on Westbury Road that has resulted in the death of one 11-year-old.
CCPD says the shooting happened in the 6000 block of Westbury Road in Riverdale. Two juveniles were involved and one is now dead. Police also reported that a 12-year-old was injured during the incident.
At this time, it is not known what led to the shooting. Police later said that the 12 year old was taken into custody and is being charged with murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, possession of a firearm under 18 and cruelty to children.
Clayton County School District has released the following statement:
"We are saddened by the tragedy involving young people. It is our hope that we use this tragedy as an opportunity to revisit and reflect upon the kind of environment, resources, and actions we need to ensure our students, families, communities, and schools are safe, healthy, and thriving. Today, we are reminded that our families, communities, and schools are intertwined in our successes as well as our challenges. The families and schools impacted deserve our immense support."
The name of the deceased has not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.